Focus laid on improving economic opportunities for SHGs

The announcements made in the Assembly on Thursday by Minister for Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness Udhayanidhi Stalin focussed on developing economic opportunities for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Among the important announcements were a total of ₹ 100 crore allocation, with ₹ 50 crore for developing 7,500 micro and small enterprises run by SHGs and another ₹ 50 crore for creating or developing nano enterprises run by SHGs in 1,000 village panchayats.

To sell products of SHGs, shops in the name of ‘Mathi Angadi’ will be set up in 100 tourist spots at a cost of ₹ 5 crore, he said. Apart from these, 100 e-carts branded as ‘Mathi Express’ will be bought at a cost of ₹ 3 crore for selling products made by special SHGs.

He said that 37 millets cafes will be set up in 37 districts at a cost of ₹ 1.85 crore this year, which is observed as International Year of Millets. A total of certified hundred millet seeds producing units will be set up, he added.

Stating that e-commerce will be leveraged for the sale of products made by SHGs, he highlighted that an online system will be developed to monitor the cash flow to SHGs and to ensure transparency.

He said 1,000 “social skill schools” will be set up in villages at a cost of ₹ 10 crore with the assistance of artisans and experts from the respective villages or blocks to impart skill training for interested youngsters. “Rainbow Centres” will be set up in all the districts to help women facing health and societal problems. The minister argued that the formation of new SHGs and flow of funds to SHGs have increased significantly since the DMK came to power.