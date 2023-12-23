GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Focus is on bringing back normalcy in Southern districts: CM

December 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the State government is focused on bringing back normalcy in the flood-hit Southern districts.

Over 2,500 medical camps are being organised in the flood-hit Southern districts and are spearheaded by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, he said. Mr. Stalin also pointed out that Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam was engaged in on ground work and 10 Ministers who are in-charge, MPs and MLAs, Local body representatives are also on the field for the past six days to ensure that life gets back to normal.

The Chief Secretary is at the affected districts and is coordinating the relief and rescue efforts with government officials, he said. The Chief Minister also thanked people from Kerala for sending relief materials.

