Tamil Nadu

FM’s announcement disappointing: FASII

The Federation of Associations of Small Industries of India (FASII) has expressed disappointment over the Finance Minister’s announcement of stimulus package for MSMEs.

In a message, south zone general secretary, M.V. Swaminathan, said industry owners have demanded waiver of interest for the lockdown period, waiver of GST rate and relaxation in EPF norms and these issues have not been addressed in the package.

He said the announcement on providing bank loan without collateral security for industrial units with Rs. 100 crore turnover would not benefit the sector as most of them have a low turnover.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 9:16:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/fms-announcement-disappointing-fasii/article31584530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY