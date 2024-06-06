FMD vaccination camp for cattle from June 10

A vaccination camp for foot and mouth disease (FMD) for cattle will be held in all village panchayats in Villupuram district from June 10.

According to a press release, all arrangements have been made to complete the vaccination drive within the scheduled period of 30 working days. A total of 97 teams have been formed to vaccinate 4,78,500 cattle across the district.

Each team, comprising a veterinary assistant surgeon, a livestock inspector, and an animal husbandry assistant, will visit each village panchayat on a specific date and vaccinate the cattle. The campaign to inoculate cattle against this viral infection is held once in six months.

Once affected by the disease, the cattle becomes unproductive and there would be drastic reduction in milk yield, affecting the livelihood of farmers, an official said, adding that farmers should vaccinate their cattle without fail.