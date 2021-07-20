Tamil Nadu

Flying squads to check for violations in buildings under construction, TN Housing Minister says

Minister S. Muthusamy   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Flying squads will be formed to inspect constructions of new buildings at each stage, so that violation of the layout or building approval is identified and rectified at the initial stage, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development in Erode on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that currently, only after the building work is completed, officials inspect the building to check for violations and to issue the completion certificate. “Instead of doing so, flying squads will inspect the building at each stage to check for compliance and issue notices if violations found,” he said.

Mr. Muthusamy said that the State government is very keen that no new buildings should be constructed in violation norms. “The Chief Minister has instructed that layout or building approval should be given within 45 working days and there should be no violations, ” he said and added that steps are being taken to ensure that approval is given within the stipulated time.


