Flying squads formed to monitor poll violations

VILLUPURAM

17 September 2021 01:06 IST

Team will be headed by executive magistrate

The district administration has deployed 18 flying squads to monitor violations ahead of election to rural local bodies.

According to Collector D. Mohan, each team will be headed by an official in the rank of executive magistrate and comprise a videographer and police personnel.

The team will videograph all their inspections and track poll code violations. If the candidate or his agent or persons are found carrying any cash exceeding ₹50,000 without proper records or any candidate or party representative is found with posters, election materials, arms or gift items which are valued at more than ₹10,000, the team will file a case against the persons concerned.

The flying squads will function in three shifts round the clock in Mugaiyur and Thiruvennainallur; Gingee and Melmalayanur; Kaanai, Koliyanur and Vikravandi; Vanur and Kandamangalam; Mailam and Marakkanam; Vallam and Olakkur.