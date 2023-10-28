Fly directly from Chennai to Salem

October 28, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Starting Sunday, IndiGo airlines will be operating direct flights between Chennai and Salem.

The direct flights will connect Salem to Chennai from October 29, 2023, and then to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from October 30, 2023.

Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport, in a post on X, mentioned, “Direct flight connections between Chennai and Salem will be operational from 29.10.2023 (Sunday). IndiGo will be operating daily flights departing at 11.20 a.m. from Chennai to Salem.”

Salem stands at the 82nd and 114th position respectively in the domestic and overall destination rankings of the IndiGo network. Flight services resumed from Salem airport a few days ago. This would not only promote tourism but will also help the local economy.

