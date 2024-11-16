 />
Flower-laden lorry overturns in Yelagiri Hills

Published - November 16, 2024 11:20 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The driver, C. Satish Kumar, managed to escape unhurt

A flower-laden lorry overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle at a hairpin bend on Yelagiri Main Road in the Yelagiri Hills on Saturday.

The police said that the driver, C. Satish Kumar, 29, a native of Vallipattu village near Vaniyambadi, was heading to the plains from the hills with a consignment of flowers, especially roses and marigold, cultivated in tribal villages in the hills.

As he navigated the second hairpin bend on the stretch, Mr. Kumar lost control of the vehicle. In the impact, the lorry overturned on the slope. Mr. Kumar managed to escape unhurt from the vehicle.

Based on the alert, Yelagiri Hills police rushed to the spot and recovered the vehicle from the slope.

A case was registered. A probe is under way.

Published - November 16, 2024 11:20 pm IST

