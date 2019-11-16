Flooding in Moola Vaigai River, after nearly a decade

Following copious downpours throughout Friday night on Meghamalai and Vellaimalai hills, heavy flooding was witnessed in the Moola Vaigai river on Saturday. Farmers from Andipatti and surrounding areas noted that the otherwise parched river witnessed water flow for the fourth time on Saturday, in the past two months. The flooding has been seen after nearly a decade.

Increased flow of water was reported in the river since late on Friday evening. Pockets on the Meghamalai hills where the Vaigai originates, received heavy rainfall. People living in areas such as Arasaradi, Varusanadu, Kadamalaikundu, Mayiladumparai, Ulkaadu and Gandamanur and various other hill villages, remained indoors as the rain pounded their villages. Andipatti received 15.2 mm of rainfall and the Vaigai Dam recorded 12.2 mm of rainfall.

Public Works Department officials have instructed people living along the banks to not venture into the river and police personnel have been posted in the area to restrict people. Since Saturday morning, groups of people have been enthusiastically gathering on the Kadamalaikundu bridge to witness the water flow in the river.

The inflow to the Vaigai dam has subsequently increased to 2,017 cusecs on Saturday from 1,210 cusecs on Friday.

Catchment areas of the Periyar Dam including Thekkadi, received good rainfall and the inflow to the dam increased to 4,581 cusecs from 595 cusecs.

Rain was also reported in other areas of Theni district including Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam, Sothuparai, Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi.