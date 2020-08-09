Flood-hit Gudalur residents want bridge rebuilt

Seek new houses away from Kalampuzha stream

Residents of Puramana Vayal in Gudalur, one of the villages most affected by the recent rains and subsequent flooding caused by the Kalampuzha stream, have urged the district administration to take corrective measures to prevent further flooding in the future.

Most of the families living near the Kalampuzha stream had not witnessed any floods on such a scale in the last 20 years, said a resident.

“Only over the last two years has the stream flooded resulting in the inundation of the surrounding homes,” said P.Jose, a local resident, who feels that encroachments along the course of the stream could be contributing to more serious flooding.

The intense rains in Gudalur for two successive years have damaged a bridge connecting a few houses in Puramana Vayal to the main road. S.Adeesh, another resident, said vehicles had been prohibited from using the bridge as it might collapse.

“We urge the local body, when sanctioning the construction of a new bridge, to plan for the bridge to be built at a greater height and much wider, so that there is space for the water to flow underneath. “The current bridge and its pillars trap the water and doesn’t allow it to flow freely, leading to the water spilling over from the stream course and inundating surrounding residential areas,” said Adeesh.

Another demand from local residents is for the existing wooden bridge connecting the main hamlet of Puramana Vayal to a few surrounding houses to be replaced with a proper road. “The wooden bridge is at the risk of being washed away, and it is dangerous for people to use it during the rains,” said another resident.

Tribal families in Puramana Vayal were among the most affected, with their hamlet almost completely becoming flooded. The families, who were evacuated and sent to a school nearby for their safety, demanded that the construction of new houses away from the stream be expedited so that they can move into the house before the next monsoon.