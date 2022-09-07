Flood alert sounded to residents along Kollidam River bank in Cuddalore

Water discharge from Mettur dam is expected to go beyond 1,25,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
September 07, 2022 13:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A flood alert has been sounded along the banks of the Kollidam River in Cuddalore district, following the increased discharge of flood water from the Mettur dam in Salem district.

According to Collector K. Balasubramaniam, the Mettur dam realised 90,000 cusecs at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday and the outflow was expected to go beyond 1,25,000 cusecs. Hence, an alert has been sounded along the banks of River Kollidam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector urged the people living along the banks of the river to be cautious as the flow in the river was expected to go up in view of the rise in the discharge from Mettur Dam. People living in the vicinity should avoid entering the river and particularly not take selfies, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
rivers and waterfalls
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app