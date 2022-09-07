Flood alert sounded to residents along Kollidam River bank in Cuddalore

Water discharge from Mettur dam is expected to go beyond 1,25,000 cusecs

Water discharge from Mettur dam is expected to go beyond 1,25,000 cusecs

A flood alert has been sounded along the banks of the Kollidam River in Cuddalore district, following the increased discharge of flood water from the Mettur dam in Salem district.

According to Collector K. Balasubramaniam, the Mettur dam realised 90,000 cusecs at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday and the outflow was expected to go beyond 1,25,000 cusecs. Hence, an alert has been sounded along the banks of River Kollidam.

The Collector urged the people living along the banks of the river to be cautious as the flow in the river was expected to go up in view of the rise in the discharge from Mettur Dam. People living in the vicinity should avoid entering the river and particularly not take selfies, he added.