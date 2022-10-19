Flood alert issued to 20 villages along the Koundinya river in Vellore

People wade through the submerged bridge across the Palar at Pachakuppam near Ambur in Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian has issued a flood alert to residents in 20 low-lying villages along the Koundinya, a tributary of the Palar, after 844 cusecs of water was discharged from the Mordhana dam in Gudiyatham.

Low-lying areas such as Mordhana, Kottaramadagu, Jittapalli, Sempalli, Jangalapalli, Upparapalli, Thattaparai, Andakanpatti, Rangasamuthiram, Renuga Puram, Agravaram, Perumbadi, Meenur, Moongapattu, Seevur, Gudiyatham town, Indira Nagar, Olakkasi, Sithathur and Idharpuram are being monitored by officials. Residents of these areas were asked to move to higher places.

The first alert issued by the district administration, ahead of the northeast monsoon, follows the heavy rain in the catchments like Chittoor, Ponnai, Palar, Gundar, Goudanyamahanadhi and Malattar for the past few days. Residents were warned against entering the river. Taking selfies on the river banks and at check- dams is prohibited.

Special teams have been formed to handle any emergencies. They are made up of engineers of PWD-Water Resources Department, fire fighters and officials of the Revenue, Rural Development, Health, Police Departments and local bodies. These teams will inspect low-lying areas, ponds and the shutters of all lakes and tanks to ensure that there is no breach. Along with village administrative officers, village assistants and panchayat secretaries, they will keep a close watch on the waterbodies in the district. Adequate sand bags have been kept ready at key points near the waterbodies vulnerable to flooding.

Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Kannamangalam and K.V. Kuppam in Vellore have received a heavy evening rain for the past few days.

In Ranipet, 1,514 cusecs was released from its dams, including the Palar anaicut, Mahendravadi and Kaveripakkam. Of the total 369 tanks in the district, 99 are full.

A low-level bridge across the Palar at Pachakuppam village near Ambur in Tirupattur has submerged since Monday with the heavy rain pounding Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur town, Alangayam, Natrampalli and Jolarpettai. The bridge has been the lifeline for more than 30 villages in Ambur taluk. Of 49 tanks under the PWD, 25 are full. Tiruvannamalai, Chengam, Arani, Vandavasi, Jamunamarathoor, Polur and Cheyyar have been receiving steady rain.