Flood alert issued to 12 villages in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

18 November 2021 23:47 IST

With water level nearing 36 feet at the Manimukhta dam and the inflow continuing to be over 1,500 cubic feet per second (cusecs), the district administration on Thursday issued a flood alert to 12 villages on the banks of the river in Kallakurichi district.

According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the water level in the dam stood at 34 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 36 feet. The storage was 590 million cubic feet against the capacity of 736.96 cubic feet. The inflow and outflow was being maintained at 1,567 cusecs. Mr. Sridhar said that the outflow could be stepped up to 3,104 cusecs. People in Rayapuram, Palapattu, Anaikarai Kottalam, Soolankurichi, Pallakacheri, Veeracholapuram, Madam, Sithalur, Vadapoondi, Gongarapalayam, Udayanatchi and Koothakudi have been asked to move to safer areas.

