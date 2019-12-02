Tamil Nadu

Flood alert issued in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district

Following heavy rains, water, combined with mud, flow through the low-lying areas of Ooty town. Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been lashed by Northeast monsoon rains in the past few days.

Following heavy rains, water, combined with mud, flow through the low-lying areas of Ooty town. Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been lashed by Northeast monsoon rains in the past few days.   | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

more-in

The water level in the Lower Bhavani Project reservoir reached its maximum of 105 feet

A flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of river Bhavani in this western district of Tamil Nadu as a dam built across it has surplussed in the wake of copious rains in catchment areas, officials said on Monday.

The water level in the Lower Bhavani Project reservoir reached its maximum of 105 feet and the storage crossed 32 tmc feet against maximum of 32.8 tmc ft, prompting the Public Works Department authorities to more than triple discharge from 3,500 cusecs to 11,950 cusecs on Monday morning.

Consequently, Revenue officials released a flood alert and advised people living on the banks of River Bhavani to move to safer places, officials said.

The dam has filled up for the sixth time this year following heavy rains in the catchment areas in hilly Nilgiris district and Mettupalayam in neighbouring Coimbatore district.

Meanwhile, various formers associations appealed for release of water for irrigation of second turn crops in the Lower Bhavani Project ayacut areas.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been lashed by North East Monsoon rains in the past few days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
emergency planning
flood
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 10:09:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/flood-alert-issued-in-tamil-nadus-erode-district/article30135149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY