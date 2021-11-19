Flood alert issued in 40 low-lying villages

VELLORE

Most lakes filled up in four districts; 10,000 cusecs of water released in the Ponnai and 15,000 cusecs in the Palar

District Collectors of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet have issued flood alerts to 40 low-lying villages after release of water from reservoirs in these districts due to continuous rain on Thursday. A special desk with helpline numbers (0416-2258016; 7397389320; 7397392686; 7397397672) was set up at the Collectorate and Corporation headquarters in Vellore on Thursday for rain-related complaints. All schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday.

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected low-lying areas in Anaicut block along the Jawadhu Hills in the district, including Keelkothuthur and Odugathur villages on Thursday. “As part of flood alert, we have been requesting residents in low-lying areas to move to nearby relief camps to ensure their safety. We have been requesting residents not to venture out of their houses unnecessarily during rain,” said Mr. Pandian.

Thirteen low-lying areas along the Jawadhu Hills in Vellore including Gingee, Mottur, Thondanthulasi, Arumbakkam, Singareddiyar, Kangeyanallur, Sovur, Arum Paruthi and Hammudi villages have got flood alert after water was released from Raja Thoppu Kanavur reservoir, which has a capacity of 20.52 mcft. The storage has reached 18.70 mcft on Thursday.

In Ranipet, flood alert has been issued to 17 villages along the Palar river, including areas such as Arambakkam, Keel Minnal, Puttuthakku, Nandiyalam, Visaram, Veppur, Karai, Pinchee,Thirumalaicherry, Poondi, Gudimallur, Sattambakkam, Kadberi, Tiruparkadal and Arcot. As major lakes, including Shenbagathope, Mirugandanadhi and Kuppanatham reached their full capacity, many villages in Cheyyar, Chengam and adjoining areas in Tiruvannamalai got flood alert as 12,800 cusecs of water were being released from these lakes as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A complete ban on crossing the Palar, check dams and low-level bridges have been issued in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. Adequate police have been deployed at strategic spots along the river to prevent people from going to these waterbodies. Due to continuous rain, people were requested to refrain from riding two-wheelers in hilly areas, including Yelagiri Hill, Puthur Nadu Hill, Nayakkaneri, Neknamalai, Velatikamani Penda, Madakadappa and Arumanipenda in Tirupattur district. As the two large lakes with 420 acres reached its full capacity in Ambur, the district administration cleared the drains to discharge water into the Palar. More than 300 saplings were planted on the SIPCOT premises by Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian on Thursday.

With the release of excess water from Kalavagunta dam in neighbouring Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and inflows from tributaries of the Ponnai and the Palar, 10,518 cusecs and 15,851 cusecs of water was released from Poonai and Palar anaicut respectively as of 6.30 p.m on Thursday. Several areas, including Vellore town, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Anaicut in Vellore, Arakkonam, Arcot, Walajah and Sholinghur in Ranipet, Vanniyambadi, Ambur and Natrampalli in Tirupattur and Chengam, Cheyyar, Polur, Arani in Tiruvannamalai witnessed continuous rain on Thursday. Together, 1,239 persons were accommodated in 64 relief shelters.