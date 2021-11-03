Flood alert issued along Tamirabharani

TIRUNELVELI

03 November 2021 19:28 IST

Tirunelveli district administration has issued flood alert to people living along the Tamirabharani and in low-lying areas to move to safe places as the river has a possibility of flooding with heavy inflow of water.

In a statement, Collector V. Vishnu said the district was getting widespread rain in the last few days after the onset of north-east monsoon.

Major dams like Papanasam and Servalaru were on the verge of overflowing and water released from these dams had led to swelling of the Tamirabharani.

Besides, water released from Gadananathi and Ramanathi dams would also confluence into the Tamirabharani, which could lead to flooding.

The Collector also appealed to the people living along the river course not to bathe or go near the river.

People could call the flood control room on 1077 or 062-2501012/2501070 to alert officials to any rain-related problems, he said.