Fixed fare for autorickshaws in Tiruvannamalai for visitors

Collector makes announcement ahead of Maha Deepam

Collector B. Murugesh has introduced fixed fares for auto rickshaws in Tiruvannamalai town for the Karthigai Deepam festival, especially Maha Deepam on November 19, to be celebrated at the famous Arunachaleswarar temple. A special desk with a helpline 04175-232266 has been set up at the District Collectorate for receiving complaints of overcharging by autorickshaw drivers.

On the Maha Deepam, autorickshaw drivers should charge only ₹50 per person for the following routes: From Athiyanthal temporary bus stand to Government Arts College (Perumbakkam); Athiyanthal temporary bus stand to Angalzhuamman Koil via Outer Ring Road and Tirukoilur Road to Athiyanthal temporary bus stand. “All government buses are free for devotees, especially during Maha Deepam. Strict COVID-19 norms including hand sanitizers, face masks and first aid kit should be followed in all autorickshaws during the festival,” the Collector said.

Likewise, a charge of ₹30 per person has been fixed for the following routes: From Vettavalam temporary bus stand to Tirukoilur temporary bus stand; Tirukoilur temporary bus stand to Angalamman Koil; Manalurpettai Road to Angalamman Koil; Government Arts College (Perumbakkam) to Angalamman Koil; Tindivanam Road temporary bus stand to Tiruvalluvar Statue; Tindivanam Road temporary bus stand to Sixth Cross Street (Gandhi Nagar Bypass Road); Nallavan Palayam to Angala Parameswari Koil; Pachchaiamman Koil to Krishna Lodge in Tiruvannamalai town.

The visitors to the temple, after showing due registration, will be screened for fever. Mask compliance has been made compulsory. As against 5,000 visitors allowed for the festival in 2020, the number of visitors has been increased to 13,000, including 3,000 persons from the district, for the festival in 2021. This year, the festival is being held between November 7 and 23.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, entry for visitors from outside the district has not been allowed from November 17 to 20 to prevent overcrowding.