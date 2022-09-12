Tamil Nadu

Fix minimum wage for domestic workers: MNM

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday demanded that the State Government fix the minimum wage and basic benefits for domestic workers and prevent modern untouchability and labour exploitation.

In a statement, MNM’s State Women’s wing secretary Mookambika Rathinam, said that it was important to ensure that women engaged in domestic work are treated with dignity and their exploitation prevented.

“They should be allowed to join the unorganised workers welfare board and should be given all the benefits. The State Government must pass a law for their benefit,” she said.


