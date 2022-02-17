Fix a time frame to complete inter-linking of rivers: Ramadoss
PMK founder urges Centre to constitute a co-ordination committee
PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central government to form a co-ordination committee consisting of officials from Water Resources Department of all five south Indian states to implement inter-linking of Cauvery-Godavari rivers and Pennaru-Cauvery rivers.
In a statement, he said that Tamil Nadu government must insist on setting a time frame to complete this project in the meeting that is to be held on Friday.
“I am glad that the consultative meeting has been called for by the Centre just as I had wished in my statement on February 4 after funds were set aside to implement this project in the 2022-23 budget,” he said.
