Five youth killed in T.N. as car rams into stationary lorry in Perungalathur

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 10:02 IST

The car rammed into a trailer lorry laden with iron rods parked on the roadside.

Five youth were killed when a car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry in Perungalathur, near Chennai, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police sources said the victims are engineering graduates who completed their course recently from Hindustan University and a driver of the car. The preliminary investigation revealed the accident occurred between 1.30 am and 2 a.m on GST Road. The victims were identified as Raja Harris, Naveen of Mettur, Salem district, Ajay of Tiruchi, Rahul of Pudukottai and Arvind Shankar of Chennai.

One of them came to the city from Mettur to attend an interview for a job on Monday. They were returning towards Vandalur after midnight. The car rammed into a trailer lorry laden with iron rods parked on the roadside. Police said it is not clear whether the car was hit by any other vehicle before ramming into the lorry.

Efforts are on to scrutinise CCTV footage to identify the cause of the accident. The car was completely damaged and bodies caught inside the mangled vehicle. The bodies were recovered with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent to Government Chrompet Hospital for post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South N. Kumar and other senior officers visited the spot. Traffic investigation team, Chrompet registered a case and is investigating.