Five-year-old girl injured in acid attack near Ekkattuthangal Metro station

A five-year-old girl was injured in an acid attack near Ekkattuthangal Metro station on Sunday.

A miscreant threw acid on people sleeping on the pavement near the metro station. Around 8.30 p.m., Raja, who came on a bicycle, threw an acid bottle on the pavement and fled, according to a complaint filed by Revathy. She said her daughter Vaishnavi suffered acid burns on her left hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In her complaint, Ms. Revathy said a month ago, she had apprehended Raja and handed him over to the Mount police station for stealing a mobile phone and a two-wheeler. In an act of revenge, Raja had thrown the bottle of acid at them on Sunday, she alleged. Special teams have been formed to arrest Raja.