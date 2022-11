A five-year-old girl died after she fell into a channel near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled her death and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

R. Akshitha, of Erukkur village, was playing near her house on North Street when she fell into the channel, an official press release said.