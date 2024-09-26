Five year-old boy injured, 30 others escape unhurt after school van overturns near Ranipet

A five year-old boy was injured while 30 other students of a private matriculation school escaped unhurt after the van they were travelling in overturned on Ramapuram-Nangamangalam Main Road at Melapulam Pudur village near Panapakkam in Ranipet on Thursday.

As the school van navigated a muddy stretch, driver K. Raja, 28, suddenly swerved to avoid a bicycle rider approaching from the opposite direction on the narrow road. Raja lost control, and the van skidded off the carriageway, crashing into a paddy field.”

In the impact, a five-year-old boy, a LKG student in the school, sustained injuries on the back of his head. Other students escaped unhurt. As the students raised the alarm, residents and other motorists rescued them.

They were rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town where doctors discharged the students except the boy, who was admitted. A case was registered by Kaveripakkam police. A probe is underway.

“The five-year-old boy has been admitted. A scan will be taken to assess the extent of the injury. He is being treated,” J. Usha Nandini, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government Taluk Hospital, Walajah, told The Hindu.