Five-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at Marina

August 27, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A five-year-old boy drowned in Anna Swimming Pool on the Marina in Chennai on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Identified as Anirudh, a resident of Pallikaranai, the boy was accompanied his family to the pool on Saturday afternoon where he drowned.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that a departmental enquiry has been ordered into the incident so that appropriate action could be taken in this regard. In a statement, the CM also condoled the death and further announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.