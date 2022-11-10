Five workers killed in blast at fireworks unit near Madurai

13 injured in accident
A total of 13 persons, including eight men and six women were injured in the accident, according to Tirumangalam Tahsildar, S. Sivaram.
The condition of six of the injured is said to be critical and they have been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital. Others have been admitted to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam.
The injured have been identified as A. Karuppasamy, 30, K. Angammal, 45, J. Mahalakshmi, 38, A. Jayapandi, 36, M. Patchiyammal, 40, V. Karuppayee, 42, P. Annalakshmi, 32, K. Mayathevan, 45 and J. Pandiammal, 50.
They have suffered bleeding injuries on their faces, head, limbs and hip.
₹ 5 lakh solatium given
Minister for Registration, P. Moorthi, along with District Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, rushed to the spot and consoled the family members of the deceased and the injured.
The Minister also handed over cheque of ₹5 lakh each to the legal heirs of the deceased.
Tirumangalam MLA, R.B. Udhayakumar, who also inspected the accident site, appealed to the Collector to get compensation for the injured and also to provide high quality treatment to them.
T. Chellakannu of Communist Party of India (Marxist), who rushed to the spot, said that government should ensure adequate safety measures in such units. He sought government jobs to the family members of the deceased and more care for the injured.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), R. Ponni, and Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, oversaw the rescue operation.