Five women’s college hostels to be built in Tamil Nadu: Minister

Five women’s college hostels, one each in Erode, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts, will be established at a cost of ₹2,83,35,000, Minister for Welfare of BCs, MBCs and DNCs R.S. Rajakannappan announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Participating in the debate for demand for grants of his departments, he said LED television sets will be installed with Direct-To-Home (DTH) connections in 693 hostels operated by the departments at a cost of ₹93,83,000.

Welfare measures such as registration of new members, updating details of existing members, submitting application seeking financial assistance and so on provided by the denotified communities welfare board will be made easier and accessible through online operations.

Mr. Rajakannappan also announced that ₹1.45 crore will be spent to buy new utensils for kitchens operating in 290 college hostels under the welfare board and ₹1.38 crore will be spent to buy sports equipment for 692 school hostels.

Besides, ₹22,22,000 will be spent to buy question-answer books to be supplied to class 12 students who are preparing for NEET/JEE examinations

