Five TNSTC buses attached by court officials

NAGERCOIL
Five Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were attached by court officials at Vadaseri bus stand here on Thursday morning.
The TNSTC (Tirunelveli Region) had allegedly failed to settle dues, amounting to ₹2.65 crore, to a private tyre retreading company in Kerala way back in 1991. The firm approached Kanniyakumari district court in Nagercoil in this regard.
The court had directed the TNSTC to pay the dues by March 28. As the transport corporation failed to honour the court order, the court officials attached five buses which were about to begin trips to various destinations from Vadaseri bus stand.
A TNSTC official said the corporation had gone on appeal in Ernakulam court in Kerala. The case could be taken up for hearing on Thursday evening, the official added.
