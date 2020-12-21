Tamil Nadu

Five teens nabbed for burning alive 60-year-old man

Kottar police have arrested five teens for allegedly burning alive a man, aged around 60, under the influence of alcohol.

The police said five teens consumed liquor on Sunday night after the girlfriend of one of them ended her friendship with him. When they were returning to their homes in the night, they burnt alive a man who was sleeping near the road in a secluded area at Kottar. Then, the teens left the place.

The gruesome murder came to light on Monday afternoon, and Kottar police started investigation. With the evidences they collected from the scene of crime, the police picked up the five teens for interrogation.

Further investigations are on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 8:20:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-teens-nabbed-for-burning-alive-60-year-old-man-nagercoil-kottar/article33386606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY