Five teens held for beating 70-year-old man to death

Palayamkottai Taluk police have arrested five teenage boys for allegedly beating a 70-year-old man to death on Tuesday night.
The police said a 16-year-old Plus One student from Burkitmanagar had enmity with a schoolmate, and it worsened when they were playing in a public place in the village.
On Tuesday night, a group of teens went to the house of the boy and assaulted him. When the family members of the boy tried to save him from the group, the boy’s grandfather, Sarfudeen, 70, was also attacked. After brutally attacking Sarfudeen, the teens allegedly pushed him on the ground, in which he swooned, the police said.
The relatives rushed Sarfudeen to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.
As the news spread, members of Thamizhaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and other Muslim outfits gathered at Burkitmanagar late in the night. They demanded the arrest of the assailants and compensation for the family of the deceased.
After the police assured them that the teens involved in the crime would be arrested immediately, they left the village early on Wednesday morning.
Palayamkottai Taluk police, who registered a case, have arrested five teens for murdering Sarfudeen and assaulting his family members.
