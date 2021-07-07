Five teams formed to inspect fireworks units

Virudhunagar

Officials will be changed every week

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has formed five inter-departmental teams to inspect fireworks units to ensure compliance with safety norms and crack down on illegal units.

The action comes after accidents claimed several lives and left many injured in the last few months at fireworks units and unlicensed ones.

While the accident at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks near Sattur claimed 27 lives, the recent one at an illegal unit near Thayilpatti claimed four lives, including a pregnant woman and a child.

Each team will comprise officials of the Departments of Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue and Industrial Safety and Health.

The teams will conduct inspections in the taluks to be allocated from among Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Aruppukottai.

“Each team will inspect three to five licensed units and at least one village that is notorious for illegal cracker manufacturing from Monday to Saturday. The teams will submit daily reports to the District Revenue Officer and the Collector,” Mr. Meghanath said.

To keep the team members’ energy level up, the Collector has planned to change the officials of each team every week. “That way, the regular work of the officials will not be affected and each team will work with new vigour,” he said.

Clear message

The action will send out a clear message to the fireworks industry that there will be a continuous inspection for compliance with safety norms and the units found violating the safety rules will face action.

Those involved in illegal cracker manufacturing at home will also face action, including under the Goondas Act.

Complaints of violation of safety norms can be lodged with the Special Tahsildar (Match and Fireworks Unit Inspection) on 93426-94959.