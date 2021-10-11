Five suspended for poll violations in Tirupattur

They had allowed DMK MLA to enter the counting centre

Five persons, including three policemen, were suspended in Tirupattur for alleged poll violations on Sunday.

They had allowed Jolarpet MLA K. Devaraji and his supporters to enter the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the counting centre, where ballot boxes for Alangayam panchayat union have been kept. Apart from three policemen, two election officials for Alangayam panchayat union were suspended.

Police said around 11 a.m. a group of DMK cadres, led by Mr. Devaraji, went to the counting centre to oversee the security arrangements.

As the news spread about their visit, AIADMK cadres, led by Vaniyambadi MLA G. Sendhil Kumar, reached the counting centre.

They had a heated argument with the election officials and the police at the centre. Immediately, District Collector Amar Kushwaha and Superintendent of Police K. Balakrishnan reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

“We have taken strict action against the officials. The counting centre has a three-tier security system including CCTV cameras and round-the-clock armed policemen,” said Mr. Kushwaha.