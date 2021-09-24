Tamil Nadu

Five surrender in connection with Dindigul murder

Five persons surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday in connection with the murder of P. Nirmala Devi, an accused in the 2012 Pasupathi Pandian murder case.

Nirmala Devi was beheaded by an armed gang near Chettinayakanpatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Nirmala Devi was the fifth accused in the murder of Devendrakula Vellalar Koottamaipu leader Pasupathi Pandian. Police sources said the five persons surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Court IV, which remanded them in judicial custody.


