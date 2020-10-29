Five sentenced to life for rape, murder

4 get same prison terms in another case

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Villupuram on Wednesday convicted and sentenced five offenders to life imprisonment until death and life imprisonment along with fine for dacoity, rape and murder of a 37-year-old woman in 2011.

The court also convicted four of the offenders to the same prison terms for the dacoity, rape and murder of a 39-year-old woman in 2012.

The sentences would run concurrently.

According to Special Public Prosecutor K. Rathika, the accused Ilayaraja alias Ambigapathy, 28, Madiazhagan, 29, Vadivel, 33, Guru Balan and Balamurugan robbed, sexually assaulted and murdered a 37-year-old woman in an agricultural field at Kothanur on April 23, 2011.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID on a petition filed by the victim’s husband in the Madras High Court.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that four of the accused — Ambigapathy, Madiazhagan, Vadivel and Gurubalan had robbed, sexually assaulted and murdered another woman on June 26, 2012.

At the end of the trial, the Fast Track Mahila Court judge G. Santhi convicted the accused in both the murders.

Fine imposed

The judge sentenced the five offenders to undergo life imprisonment till the remainder of their life for rape and murder, life imprisonment for dacoity and slapped a fine of ₹18,000 each in the first murder case.

The court also sentenced four of them to the same prison terms in the second case.

The sentences would run concurrently.