Five quacks arrested in crackdown at Vellore

A team of officials on Sunday nabbed five quacks who were running clinics in the Tirupattur region of Vellore district. Acting on complaints, M. Yasmin, Joint Director (Public Health), Vellore district, ordered a complete scrutiny of quacks running clinics and sought appropriate action on them.

A team led by Selvakumar, chief medical officer at the Government Hospital, Tirupattur, nabbed Kulasekaran, Natarajan, Madhu, Anandan and Venkatesan. They were practising medicine at clinics in Thorampathi, Puthagaram and Kandhili areas of Tirupattur taluk without qualification.

They were arrested by Tirupattur taluk police, and a huge volume of medicines and medical equipment were seized from their clinics. Similar raids were continued at Vaniyambadi, Thimmanpettai, Pernambut, Baradharami, Sholingur, Ocheri, Sumaithangi and Kaveripakkam. Exact details of those detained were not known immediately.

Inquiries were on till late evening, and we could account for more such raids on Monday, said an official from the Public Health department.