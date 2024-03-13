Five pilgrims injured after SETC hit roadside tree on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway in Tirupattur

March 13, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Five pilgrims, who are senior citizens, were injured after the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus they were travelling hit a roadside tree at Athurkuppam village near Tirupattur town on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Wednesday.

Police said that the government bus, with 20 passengers, heading to Tirupati from Salem town hit the tree on the roadside when the driver, S. Raman (46), developed convulsions. In the impact, the windshield of the bus broke. Passengers, seated near the dashboard of the bus, sustained mild injuries. The incident occurred at around 1.30 p.m.

Immediately, passersby and other motorists rescued the injured commuters and the bus driver. They also alerted Natrampalli police and ambulances. The injured persons were treated at the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi, and they were discharged later.