Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

June 03, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. It included two persons in Kanyakumari and one each in Salem and Krishnagiri. A passenger who arrived from Singapore also tested positive. As many as 11 persons were declared to have recovered and had gone home. With this the number of recoveries rose to 35,72,385. The toll owing to the infection till date is 38,080 while 49 more persons are undergoing treatment, according to a bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

