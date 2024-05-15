Five persons injured after bus hits tractor on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near Vellore

Five commuters were injured after the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit a tractor from behind near Pallikonda toll plaza in Vellore on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Wednesday.

Police said that the TNSTC bus was plying from Salem to Vellore on the highway. The bus driver, S. Kumar, 48, lost control of the vehicle while he was driving on the highway when a tractor suddenly came from the service lane. The bus hit the tractor and a two-wheeler, which was passing by.

In the impact, the bus, the tractor was overturned and the bus, with 30 passengers on board, rammed a median on the highway Five persons - two passengers in the bus, two persons in the tractor and the two-wheeler rider - were injured in the accident. The incident happened around 4.40 p.m.

Immediately, residents and motorists came to the aid of the injured persons. They also alerted Virinjipuram Town police and ‘108’ ambulance service. The injured persons were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. Doctors said that all the injured persons sustained serious injuries in legs and hands and were under treatment. A case has been registered. and further investigation is on, the police said.

