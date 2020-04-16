Five patients discharged in Chidambaram

As many as five COVID-19 patients who recovered after treatment were discharged from the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram on Thursday.
The patients were given a warm send-off by a team of officials led by Collector V. Anbuselvan, doctors and nurses at the medical college and hospital on Thursday evening.
Mr. Anbuselvan said that a total of 651 samples were tested in the district in which 20 persons tested positive. Of the 30 patients in the isolation wards in Cuddalore and Chidambaram, five had recovered after treatment and returned home.
A health department official said that the discharged patients would be in mandatory home quarantine. Health teams will visit them daily and disinfectants will be sprayed in the area twice a day.
As many as 520 persons are in home quarantine across the district and are being continuously monitored, he said.
