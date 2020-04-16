Tamil Nadu

Five patients discharged in Chidambaram

As many as five COVID-19 patients who recovered after treatment were discharged from the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram on Thursday.

The patients were given a warm send-off by a team of officials led by Collector V. Anbuselvan, doctors and nurses at the medical college and hospital on Thursday evening.

Mr. Anbuselvan said that a total of 651 samples were tested in the district in which 20 persons tested positive. Of the 30 patients in the isolation wards in Cuddalore and Chidambaram, five had recovered after treatment and returned home.

A health department official said that the discharged patients would be in mandatory home quarantine. Health teams will visit them daily and disinfectants will be sprayed in the area twice a day.

As many as 520 persons are in home quarantine across the district and are being continuously monitored, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 10:53:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-patients-discharged-in-chidambaram/article31359796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY