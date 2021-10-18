Five officers promoted as DGPs

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has been promoted as Director General of Police (DGP).

Mr. Jiwal would be the DGP of Greater Chennai Police which has been created by upgrading the ADGP rank. According to a release from Additional Chief Secretary S.K. Prabhakar, five police officers have been promoted to DGP rank.

Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation CMD and former Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan has been promoted as DGP.

Three senior police officials, ADGP T.V. Ravichandran who is on deputation to New Delhi in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Abhash Kumar, ADGP of Civil Supplies CID, and Seema Agrawal, Member, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, have been promoted as DGPs.

K. Shankar holding the post of ADGP Headquarters has been posted in the vacant ADGP Administration, while G. Venkataraman has been posted as ADGP Headquarters.

Amaraesh Pujari, ADGP Technical Services, will take over as ADGP Cyber Crime Wing held by Mr. Venkataraman.

Vinit Dev Wankhede has been posted as ADGP Technical Services and Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal holding the post of ADGP Crime would hold additional charge of ADGP Enforcement.

Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar is posted Inspector General of Police Enforcement.