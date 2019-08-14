Tamil Nadu

Five of family killed in road accident

more-in

Five members of a family, including two women, died on the spot in an accident near Ayyampalayam on the Tiruvannamalai-Chengam road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Srinath Reddy, 55, his wife Chandra, 45, their son Bharath, daughter Shalini and son-in-law Sandeep. Reddy, a granite businessman from Koramangala in Bengaluru in Karnataka were travelling to Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. Police officials said the car and a lorry from Tiruvannamalai collided head-on and in the impact the car was crushed under the lorry. Both the vehicles were dragged off the road. On hearing the lour noise, nearby residents came to the rescue of the victims.

Fire service personnel and police extricated the bodies after an hour’s struggle.

The lorry driver Rajnikanth of Bargur in Krishnagiri district was admitted with multiple injuries in the Government Hospital at Tiruvannamalai.

Tiruvannamalai taluk police are investigating.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 4:36:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-of-family-killed-in-road-accident/article29088350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY