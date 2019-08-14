Five of family killed in road accident

Five members of a family, including two women, died on the spot in an accident near Ayyampalayam on the Tiruvannamalai-Chengam road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Srinath Reddy, 55, his wife Chandra, 45, their son Bharath, daughter Shalini and son-in-law Sandeep. Reddy, a granite businessman from Koramangala in Bengaluru in Karnataka were travelling to Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. Police officials said the car and a lorry from Tiruvannamalai collided head-on and in the impact the car was crushed under the lorry. Both the vehicles were dragged off the road. On hearing the lour noise, nearby residents came to the rescue of the victims.

Fire service personnel and police extricated the bodies after an hour’s struggle.

The lorry driver Rajnikanth of Bargur in Krishnagiri district was admitted with multiple injuries in the Government Hospital at Tiruvannamalai.

Tiruvannamalai taluk police are investigating.