Tamil Nadu

Five of family killed in road accident near Ulundurpet

more-in

The family was returning home from Chennai airport by car

Five members of a family were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in a collision involving a car and a private bus at Vandipalayam near Ulundurpet on Monday.

The police identified the dead as Muthamizhselvan, 35, his wife Nisha, 31, children Siddarth, 7, Vaishnavi, 1, and mother-in-law Mallika, 70, all hailing from Woraiyur in Tiruchi.

Police said Muthamizhselvan and and his family were on the way to Woraiyur. As they were nearing Vandipalayam, Muthamizhselvan, who was driving the car, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a median.

While Muthamizhselvan, Nisha, Siddarth and Mallika died on the spot, Vaishnavi died of injuries at the hospital in Mundiyambakkam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 5:34:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-of-family-killed-in-road-accident-near-ulundurpet/article30564015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY