Five of family killed in road accident near Ulundurpet

Five members of a family were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in a collision involving a car and a private bus at Vandipalayam near Ulundurpet on Monday.

The police identified the dead as Muthamizhselvan, 35, his wife Nisha, 31, children Siddarth, 7, Vaishnavi, 1, and mother-in-law Mallika, 70, all hailing from Woraiyur in Tiruchi.

Police said Muthamizhselvan and and his family were on the way to Woraiyur. As they were nearing Vandipalayam, Muthamizhselvan, who was driving the car, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a median.

While Muthamizhselvan, Nisha, Siddarth and Mallika died on the spot, Vaishnavi died of injuries at the hospital in Mundiyambakkam.