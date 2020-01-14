Five of family killed in road accident near Ulundurpet

Five members of a family were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in a collision involving a car and a private bus at Vandipalayam near Ulundurpet on Monday.
The police identified the dead as Muthamizhselvan, 35, his wife Nisha, 31, children Siddarth, 7, Vaishnavi, 1, and mother-in-law Mallika, 70, all hailing from Woraiyur in Tiruchi.
Police said Muthamizhselvan and and his family were on the way to Woraiyur. As they were nearing Vandipalayam, Muthamizhselvan, who was driving the car, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a median.
While Muthamizhselvan, Nisha, Siddarth and Mallika died on the spot, Vaishnavi died of injuries at the hospital in Mundiyambakkam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.