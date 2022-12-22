Five injured in fire mishap at Neyveli thermal power station

December 22, 2022 04:05 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The fire accident at NLCIL occurred during the lignite burning process at Unit II of Neyveli New Thermal Power Station.

S. Prasad

A view of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at Neyveli in Cuddalore district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Five persons - four workers attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and an employee - were injured in a fire mishap at Unit II of Neyveli New Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW) in Neyveli of Cuddalore district on Thursday. The condition of one of the workers is said to be critical.

According to sources, the accident occurred during the lignite burning process in Unit II at around 11.30 a.m. The workers - N. Selvaraj, K. Suresh, S. Thirunavukarasu, D. Senthil Kumar, and NLCIL employee R. Dhakshinamoorthy were at the site when a “fire blow-up” occurred at one of the auxiliary lines of a boiler located at a height of 52 meters.

The five sustained burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the NLC India Hospital and were later referred to a private hospital in Chennai.

Employees of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) wait at the trauma care ward in NLC India Hospital in Neyveli on December 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While Mr. Thirunavukkarasu suffered nearly 80% of burn injuries, four others sustained 30% - 40% of burn injuries. Sources in NLCIL said the condition of Thirunavukarasu, an Indcoserve worker was critical.

Third accident at NLCIL in the past 2.5 years

This is the third accident in the Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in the last two-and-a-half years. The last two accidents were reported in Thermal Power Station II.

“The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. We are waiting for the technical report and an investigation is underway,” an NLCIL official said.

