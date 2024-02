February 16, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday, February 16, 2024, named five new members to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), including retired IAS officer M.P. Sivanarul.

R. Saravanakumar, IRS, A. Thavamani, Usha Sukumar and R. Premkumar are the other four appointed as members of the TNPSC.

According to a G.O. issued by the Human Resources Management Department, they will have a tenure of six years or until they attain 62 years of age.

