Five new COVID-19 infections reported in State

May 29, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five more persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 infection on Monday, taking the tally of infections so far as to 36,10,491 persons.

Coimbatore and Krishnagiri reported one case, respectively and three new infections in Kanniyakumari were identified, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.

As many as seven patients were discharged within a day after they recovered. So far, 35,72,332 people have recovered. The death roll remained at 38,080. No deaths of persons under treatment were reported. As of today, 79 people are under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.