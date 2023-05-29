HamberMenu
Five new COVID-19 infections reported in State

May 29, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five more persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 infection on Monday, taking the tally of infections so far as to 36,10,491 persons.

Coimbatore and Krishnagiri reported one case, respectively and three new infections in Kanniyakumari were identified, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.  

As many as seven patients were discharged within a day after they recovered. So far, 35,72,332 people have recovered. The death roll remained at 38,080. No deaths of persons under treatment were reported. As of today, 79 people are under treatment. 

