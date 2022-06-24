Five new Covid-19 cases in Vellore

Ranipet reports 16 fresh infections

Five fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,381 on Friday. With a total of 56,183 persons having been discharged, there were 35 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,025. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district being 35,752.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported pushing the total number of cases to 66,854. Out of this, 66,136 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 33.