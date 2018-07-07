Five nabbed in night-long operation

The Tiruvallur police on Saturday conducted a major storming operation on the city outskirts for over eight hours, questioned 54 persons and detained five with criminal records.

The operation involving more than 150 police personnel commenced at 11.30 p.m. on Friday and concluded at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthy said, “The operation was undertaken to deter the criminals and instil fear in them. Very often, notorious criminals hide in the Red Hills area after committing crimes in the city. We want to flush out criminals holed up around the water bodies.”

Apart from the SP, an Additional Superintendent of Police, five DSPs, eight inspectors and 150 other police personnel were part of the operation.

The SP briefed them first and the teams swung into action.

Areas sealed

“We sealed 25 exit and entry points into the city by deploying personnel at Padianallur, Attathangal, Sirinium and Sholavaram. We were cautious not to disturb the residents,” said Mr. Chakravarthy.

The teams checked some houses to see if the suspected elements were holed up there. Police also nabbed 54 persons roaming around at odd hours.

All of them were brought to a wedding hall at 6.30 a.m. where different teams questioned them. The teams analysed photographs, fingerprints and records from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems.

They were also checked for previous criminal records. After a thorough verification, the police let off 49 persons, while the others with previous criminal cases were detained. Similar operations will be conducted in Minjur, Gummidipoondi and Ponneri soon, sources said.