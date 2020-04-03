Five more named as members of task force

The Tamil Nadu government has added five more members — a microbiologist, a Siddha physician, an epidemiologist and two senior government officials — to the task force headed by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam. It was formed to monitor measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Public Department issued a Government Order to add Dr. S.P. Thiyagarajan, microbiologist and former vice chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research; Dr. G. Sivaraman, senior Siddha physician and member of the National Siddha Pharmacopoeia Committee; and Dr. Guhanandam, epidemiologist (retired) of the Greater Chennai Corporation; to the task force. Dr. K. Gopal, Principal Secretary, Fisheries Department, and Dr. B. Chandramohan, Principal Secretary, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, have also been named to the task force.

“The officers are requested to attend the meetings of the task force as and when convened to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the G.O. said. With this addition, the task force now has 25 members. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the constitution of the task force in the Assembly in mid-March.