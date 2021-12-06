Tamil Nadu

Five more held in murder case

The Mudaliarpet police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter and his friend at Vanarapet here on October 24. The arrested were identified as Devaraj, Venkatesan, Senthil Kumar, Diwakar and Mithun Kumar, all hailing from Lawspet.

Police said the five had supplied country-made bombs to the main accused, Arun, of Vanarapet and Praveen of Reddichavadi in Cuddalore district. The victims, ‘Bomb’ Ravi, 33, a history-sheeter of Dubrayapet and Anthony, 28, were riding a two-wheeler when a gang hurled a country-made bomb and hacked them to death. The police seized five mobile phones from the arrested. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.


